Unannounced BRCGS Audit Awards Nutraland USA Manufacturing Facility Grade A+ Recertification With Added FSMA Module

Better Ingredients and Beyond

Nutraland USA's Manufacturing Facility Receives BRCGS Grade A+ Recertification

Unannounced global certification audit, combined with FDA“No Action Indicated” inspection, underscores Nutraland's commitment to ingredient quality and safety.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nutraland USA Inc. is pleased to announce that its manufacturing facility in China has successfully achieved BRCGS food safety recertification with a Grade A+ rating following an unannounced audit, which also included the FSMA (Food Safety Modernization Act) module. The A+ grade highlights the facility's ability to meet the highest global standards with no advance preparation, underscoring the company's commitment to maintaining world-class safety and quality at all times.

This accomplishment builds on the facility's previous U.S. FDA inspection, which concluded with“No Action Indicated” (NAI)-providing further assurance to Nutraland's partners and customers of the integrity and reliability of the company's ingredient portfolio.

“Achieving BRCGS Grade A+ certification through an unannounced audit, together with our clean FDA inspection, demonstrates the strength of our systems and our culture of compliance,” said company President, Sanying Xu.“Customers can be confident that Nutraland ingredients are manufactured under rigorous standards designed to ensure consistently high quality.”

With this recertification, Nutraland continues to strengthen its position as a trusted innovator in plant-based and science-based functional ingredients for dietary supplements, food, and animal health products. To learn more about Nutraland USA's branded ingredients and pipeline projects, visit their website at .

About Nutraland USA, Inc.

Nutraland USA is a leading supplier of sustainable, plant-based, science-based nutritional ingredients for food, beverage, and supplement products. The company is focused on clean-label, responsibly and ethically sourced, innovative products that meet the highest quality standards and serve the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers.

Sales

Nutraland USA, Inc.

+1 949-988-7615

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.