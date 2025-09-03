Pye Brings Payment Choice And Curve Screen Innovation To FSTEC 2025

Self-service leader to debut cash-ready kiosks with advanced design at Booth 109

- Jegil Dugger, Founder and CEO of PyeKISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the restaurant industry faces growing pressure to balance digital innovation with payment inclusion, Pye will showcase its latest self-service kiosk technology at FSTEC 2025, the premier conference where restaurant innovation meets foodservice technology. The event will be held September 14–16 at the Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee, Florida.At the center of Pye's showcase is a commitment to cash acceptance. With the bipartisan Payment Choice Act introduced by Senators John Fetterman (D-PA) and Kevin Cramer (R-ND), operators are under increasing scrutiny to ensure consumers have the right to pay with cash. Pye kiosks are designed to meet this need, supporting both cash and card transactions, so restaurants can serve every guest while staying ahead of regulatory shifts.“Payment flexibility isn't just about compliance; it's about delivering a guest experience that's inclusive and accessible,” said Jegil Dugger, Founder and CEO of Pye.“Our technology gives operators the ability to embrace digital transformation while still meeting the needs of cash-paying customers.”Alongside payment inclusion, Pye will unveil its new curve screen kiosks with LED branding. These displays are designed to improve visibility, encourage menu exploration, and integrate seamlessly with a restaurant's brand identity. For operators, the result is a more engaging guest experience and an increase in average check size.Key features being demonstrated at FSTEC include:. Kiosks that accept cash, card, and digital payments to align with consumer demand and cash-inclusive legislation. Curve screen design with LED lighting for stronger brand alignment and modern guest appeal. Enhanced visibility and upselling features that drive larger check sizes and repeat visits. Hardware designed to streamline operations while elevating the restaurant environmentPye will exhibit at Booth 109 throughout the show. Attendees will be able to experience the kiosks firsthand and access special offers exclusive to FSTEC: a 45-day free trial of the Pye platform, free kiosk hardware for sign-ups before or during the event, and 35 percent off the first year for the first 50 customers.“Operators are asking for technology that improves efficiency, enhances guest engagement, and meets regulatory expectations,” Dugger added.“That's what Pye delivers, and that's why we're excited to showcase it at FSTEC.”For more information on Pye or to schedule a demo at FSTEC 2025, book a meeting here .

