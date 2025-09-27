Pothole Menace: CM Siddaramaiah Inspects B'luru Roads, Gives 1-Month Deadline To Repair
He was speaking to the media on Saturday after conducting city rounds to inspect the condition of Bengaluru's roads.
Instructions have been given to fill the potholes in the city roads, and this work must be of good quality. As the road repair work was not carried out properly, the concerned Executive Engineer has been suspended, CM Siddaramaiah stated.
Action has been taken because potholes were only loosely filled with jelly and left without proper tar surfacing. The white-topping work is underway on Hennur Road, and its maintenance is the responsibility of the respective contractor, the CM stated.
The government is spending Rs 13 crore per km for a 5 km stretch. A one-month time frame has been given to complete the road work, and instructions have been issued to ensure that no potholes remain, he stated.
Responding to the concern that potholes are being filled only because of the inspections, he acknowledged that potholes are indeed causing accidents.
However, he added that if road repairs had been carried out during the BJP government's tenure, roads wouldn't have deteriorated to this extent. Necessary steps will be taken to fix potholes before the end of the rainy season, he assured.
When asked about BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's appeal asking people not to participate in the caste census survey, he responded that a petition was filed in court to stop the survey. The survey will be conducted in accordance with the court's directives.
He added that around 10 lakh people have already completed the survey.
In response to a question about waste management issues, the Chief Minister noted that waste is being left unmanaged in several places along the roads. Instructions have been given to remove the waste immediately. If not done, action will be taken against the concerned commissioners and engineers, he warned.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment