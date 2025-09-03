Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Waymo To Begin Testing Robotaxis In Seattle, Denver

2025-09-03 10:11:30
Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo was in the spotlight after the company announced it would begin testing its autonomous vehicles in Denver and Seattle as it prepares to expand its services to more cities across the country.

The company expects to begin serving riders in Denver next year.“We'll arrive with a mixed fleet of Jaguar I-PACE with the 5th-generation Waymo Driver and Zeekr RT vehicles equipped with our 6th-generation Waymo Driver,” the company said about its testing in Denver in a blog post. 

