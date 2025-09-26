Mumbai On Orange Alert, Rain Warning For Pune Could Dampen Dandiya Celebrations

MENAFN - Live Mint) An orange alert indicating heavy downpour in Mumbai and Thane has been issued from Saturday to Monday, and the forecast also suggests that Pune will face moderate to heavy rain from September 28 to 29. The forecast overlaps with Navratri dandiya celebrations, raising concerns of possible disruptions.

Raigad has been placed under a red alert on Sunday, indicating extremely heavy rainfall, while the IMD has issued an orange alert for Palghar on Sunday and Monday, forecasting heavy rain. The weather bureau stated that the increased rainfall is due to a low-pressure system that has developed over the Bay of Bengal.

Showers are expected to continue till the second week of October, after which the monsoon withdrawal is likely to commence.

Heavy Rainfall to Hit Parts of Maharashtra Amid Low-Pressure System

Parts of Maharashtra are expected to experience cloudy skies and increased rainfall between Friday and Saturday, as a low-pressure system develops over the Bay of Bengal, news agency PTI reported, citing authorities.

Monsoon to Stay Longer

The southwest monsoon is "not expected to withdraw from the state before October 5," the Maharashtra government's Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) said in a statement shared on X on Thursday.

According to DGIPR, "South Vidarbha and adjoining areas of Marathwada are likely to receive moderate rainfall from the afternoon of September 26." Districts such as Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, and Nanded are expected to witness showers, while light rain and overcast conditions may prevail in the remaining parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada.

Pune Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Likely Till September 29

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a spell of moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for Pune over the next few days. On September 26 and 27, the city is likely to experience generally cloudy skies with moderate rain, while heavy rainfall has been forecast for September 28 and 29. Warnings of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning remain in effect until September 29.

Day temperatures during this period are expected to hover around 26–28°C, while the minimum temperature will range between 20–22°C. Humidity levels will stay high at around 75–85 percent.

From September 30 to October 2, weather conditions are expected to ease, with cloudy skies and moderate showers predicted. No weather warnings have been issued for this period. The IMD noted that overall monsoon activity is likely to persist in the region until early October before withdrawal begins.