Wadephul To Meet With Polish, French, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers In Warsaw
On Monday, Wadephul will meet with his French and Polish counterparts in the Weimar Triangle format. This will be followed by an expanded discussion that will also include Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the spokesperson said.Read also: Many in Germany still have misperception about who Putin really is – expert
"The talks will focus primarily on current issues of European security and defense, and of course, on our joint support for Ukraine," the spokesperson said.
Afterwards, Wadephul will participate in the Warsaw Security Forum, where he is scheduled to speak at a panel discussion on European security and deterrence capabilities.
During his bilateral meeting with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, discussions will cover foreign and security policy, as well as "very specifically" German-Polish relations. Berlin emphasizes that Poland is one of Germany's closest partners, friends, and allies.
"The past few weeks have once again made this very clear. We want to further deepen this close cooperation with Poland -- not only, but especially in the field of security," the spokesperson said.
As reported, German Patriot air defense systems have been stationed in Poland near the eastern border since the beginning of this year.
The Warsaw Security Forum will be held in the Polish capital on September 29-30.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment