Wadephul To Meet With Polish, French, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers In Warsaw

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A German Federal Foreign Office spokesperson announced the meetings at a briefing on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

On Monday, Wadephul will meet with his French and Polish counterparts in the Weimar Triangle format. This will be followed by an expanded discussion that will also include Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the spokesperson said.

"The talks will focus primarily on current issues of European security and defense, and of course, on our joint support for Ukraine," the spokesperson said.

Afterwards, Wadephul will participate in the Warsaw Security Forum, where he is scheduled to speak at a panel discussion on European security and deterrence capabilities.

During his bilateral meeting with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, discussions will cover foreign and security policy, as well as "very specifically" German-Polish relations. Berlin emphasizes that Poland is one of Germany's closest partners, friends, and allies.

"The past few weeks have once again made this very clear. We want to further deepen this close cooperation with Poland -- not only, but especially in the field of security," the spokesperson said.

As reported, German Patriot air defense systems have been stationed in Poland near the eastern border since the beginning of this year.

The Warsaw Security Forum will be held in the Polish capital on September 29-30.