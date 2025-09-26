Janhvi Kapoor's Top 3 Career-Best Performances Everyone Must Watch On OTT

Bollywood's upcoming star, Janhvi Kapoor, has been reigning not only with her talent but also with her screen presence, versatility in choosing varied roles, and carrying a character with promise. She still has a very short career. But she already gave us very lovely performances that captured the hearts of many audiences. For fans of streaming in the comfort of their own homes, they can now enjoy her in some of OTT platforms, which is an excellent way to show off her range. Here are the top three career-defining performances by Janhvi Kapoor that are definitely worth watching.

Janhvi Kapoor's Top 3 Career Best Performances

1. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (Netflix / OTT Platforms)

Most definitely, Janhvi Kapoor lives her most powerful performance as Gunjan Saxena, India's first-ever female combat pilot. This biopic, however, is not only about Gunjan's professional journey; it also has a deeper look into hurdles that both personal and menacing issues of gender biased treatment she faced in the armed forces. Janhvi lent the character depth, determination, and vulnerability, winning rounds of critical acclaim and audience praise. The effort, authenticity in the flight sequences, and strength of emotional conveyance behind this film made it a must-watch on OTT.

2. Ghost Stories (Netflix Anthology)

In this anthology of Ghost Stories, Janhvi starred in one of the short segments in horror. This showed a different side of her acting. While the intense drama of a biopic was absent in this film, it gave her room to experiment with suspense, fear, and subtle expressions to hold tension on-screen. Though it was a brief stint, it was interesting to notice how she adapted to such different storytelling styles and genres. An underrated gem in her career.

3. Roohi (Disney+ Hotstar/OTT Platforms)

The horror-comedy Roohi saw Janhvi Kapoor taking up a dual role, which demanded on both her comic timing and also how well she could handle the "horror element". Presenting her as a possessed bride, she fitted in all three principles of fear, humor, and emotional depth, bringing forth her versatility. Though the film received mixed reviews, Janhvi's well-accepted performance has yet been domineering and appreciated by the fans streaming it on OTT platforms.

Advantages of Viewing OTT

It allows audiences the comfort of their homes to enjoy performances by Janhvi Kapoor, yet reach a wider, global audience. OTT, with its focus on biopics, anthologies, and horror comedies, has become an important medium in itself for actors like Janhvi to experiment with different genres without the limitations of local or national theatrical releases.