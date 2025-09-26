'Excited To Put This Darkness Behind': Trump Claims 'More Goodwill Than Ever' In Gaza Talks In Truth Social Post

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump , who has met leaders of several West Asian countries for a possible solution to the Israel-Palestine issue , has posted on his social media platform Truth Social about his optimisim to get a solution for the longstanding problem.

"I am pleased to report that we are having very inspired and productive discussions with the Middle Eastern Community concerning Gaza,' Trump said, further adding, "Intense negotiations have been going on for four days, and will continue for as long as necessary in order to get a Successfully Completed Agreement. All of the Countries within the Region are involved, Hamas is very much aware of these discussions, and Israel has been informed at all levels, including Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu."

In the meanwhile, Israel has accepted a Gaza ceasefire proposal from Trump, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Monday, as per Reuters.

| 'Finish the job': Netanyahu turns 'showman' during UN speech - 10 points

Speaking at a press conference with his Hungarian counterpart in Budapest, Saar said that Israel was ready to accept a full deal ending the war that would include the release of hostages and Hamas laying down its arms.

Why is it so difficult to end the war in Gaza?

Critics of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have accused him for deliberately prolonging the war due to his political ambitions.

Netanyahu, on the other hand, has laid the entire responsibility on Hamas, and has said in a recent speech at the United Nations that giving Hamas a state near Israel after the October 7 attacks is like giving Al Qaeda a state near New York City after 9/11.

His government depends on the support of Israel's far-right parties, who want the war to continue until Hamas is completely annihilated. Although opposition parties have promised to preserve his government if a deal for rescuing the remaining hostages is made. However, this would severely weaken his prospects ahead of next year's elections.

| What recognition of Palestine as a state means for global diplomacy

Hamas, on the other hand, has said that it would not be laying down its arms, but is willing to release the 50 remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel. It has also called for Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a lasting ceasefire.

Trump's role in the conflict

The US President has called for Hamas to release Israeli hostages, but has not exerted any such pressure on Israel to halt their aggression.

The US, beyond providing Israel with billions of dollars worth of arms, has also shielded Tel Aviv from UN calls of ceasefire, it has cracked down on campus protests against Israel, threatened Canada over its stance on the West Asia issue, and also sanctioned judges who have been pursuing Israeli officials.

With AP inputs