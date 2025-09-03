Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan To Establish Embassy In Bahrain


2025-09-03 09:05:31
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov

The Republic of Azerbaijan will establish an embassy in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Azernews reports.

The matter has been included in the agenda of the International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations Committee of the National Assembly, which will hold a meeting on September 10.

The draft law titled“On the Establishment of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Bahrain (Manama City)” will be discussed during the committee session.

