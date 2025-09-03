Putin reveals three minor issues in bilateral ties with China
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Tuesday that Russia has identified “three problems” in its bilateral relations with China.
Speaking with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko in Beijing ahead of a military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, Putin remarked, “as for bilateral relations, it is surprising that we have, as I reviewed this yesterday, almost no issues, even fewer than Russia has with China. Although today we identified three problems with China, which I will tell you about later. We are ready to move forward in this direction.”
Putin also emphasized the strength of ties with Belarus, noting that trade between the two countries exceeds $50 billion.
Lukashenko praised Putin’s recent summit with US President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, saying, “I would like to congratulate you on having an excellent meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska. We applauded you – both sides, because there is no need to say that one has won and the other lost – no, you worked great together."
He added commentary on the Ukraine situation, noting, “I looked at the Ukraine issue: they have nothing to counter. They only shout in the West: ‘Bad, bad.’ Well, things are always bad with them. I think they will also become wiser and join the initiatives that you outlined with the US president.”
In addition, Putin held a separate meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations, according to reports.
