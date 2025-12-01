Swiss President: 'We Already Have A Fair Tax System'

“The introduction of a national inheritance tax would have unbalanced our tax system,” Keller-Sutter, who also holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, told the media in Bern on Sunday.“This would have damaged Switzerland's attractiveness.”

According to Keller-Sutter, the resounding no to the referendum was a commitment to Switzerland as a business location. However, the vote does not mean a rejection of climate policy, she said. It is just that the initiators' concerns have already been fulfilled. After all, Switzerland invests around CHF2 billion ($2.5 billion) a year in climate protection, she said.

