Alef Education Rolls Out The Back-To-School Support Program To Empower Students, Teachers, And Schools For Academic Year 2025/26

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi,September 2025: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, rolled out a series of transformative initiatives under its 'Back to School' support program, with a strong emphasis on AI-powered learning, teacher empowerment, and digital infrastructure enhancement of schools in the UAE.

Designed to prepare students, teachers, and schools for the Academic Year 2025/26 in the UAE, these initiatives reflect Alef Education's commitment to advancing the use of technology to enhance learning outcomes and drive educational excellence.

As part of its efforts to empower teachers, Alef Education, in coordination with the Ministry of Education, conducted a series of specialised seminars, training more than 200 educators in areas such as technology integration and emotional intelligence. This collaboration with the Ministry of Education reflects Alef Education's ongoing role as a trusted partner in supporting national education priorities and strengthening teacher development. Additionally, the company hosted several virtual sessions, which were attended by over 9,000 teachers and 600 school leaders in both Arabic and English. In addition, Alef Education organized an orientation webinar for over 1,000 private school educators on 23 August 2025, offering hands-on guidance to help teachers prepare for the new academic year.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said,“Our commitment to improving learning outcomes not only involves offering innovative solutions but also empowering educators with ongoing support and professional development and enabling schools to strengthen their digital infrastructure. The initiatives we launched were designed to empower teachers with the skills and tools needed to utilize technology effectively, creating a rich and engaging environment for students. This aligns closely with the national strategy to build a knowledge-driven economy by integrating AI into education.”

Alef Education introduced 50 new worksheets and 17 new eBooks on its Abjadiyat platform, providing students with fresh, engaging content that enhances their learning experience. Additionally, the company distributed 20,000 new laptops this year for students across Cycle 2 & 3, along with headsets and mice, to ensure that students have the tools they need to succeed. Alef Education is also helping upgrade school infrastructure with the installation of 4,800 access points, significantly improving navigation and connectivity on its platforms. Alef Education is also upgrading the Wi-Fi technology to 6E advanced technology across all Cycle 2 & 3 schools in Abu Dhabi Emirate, covering 152 schools

In parallel, Alef Education expanded its Pathways program across all cycles, strengthening its commitment to personalised and skills-based learning for students. These accomplishments reflect Alef Education's commitment to reshaping the UAE's educational landscape through AI-powered, personalised learning solutions.