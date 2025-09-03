Samsung Launches Galaxy A17 5G In India: Slimmest, Most Affordable AI-Powered Smartphone

New Delhi: Samsung has added a new member to its popular Galaxy A-series in India with the launch of the Galaxy A17 5G, marketed as the company's slimmest and most affordable AI-powered smartphone to date. With a sleek, lightweight profile, advanced AI integrations, and a powerful OIS-enabled camera, the phone is clearly targeted at Indian consumers who want flagship-like features at a budget-friendly price.

Price, Variants and Availability

The Galaxy A17 5G is available starting today across Samsung, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading retail outlets, and major e-commerce platforms. It comes in three colours – Blue, Grey, and Black.

6GB RAM + 128GB storage – Rs 18,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage – Rs 20,499

8GB RAM + 256GB storage – Rs 23,499

For those who need more room, the phone also supports expandable storage of up to 2TB via a microSD card.

Key Features at a Glance

Display: A 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel delivers rich, vibrant visuals with excellent clarity, even under bright sunlight.

Design: With its slim 7.5mm profile and weighing just 192 grams, it is the thinnest smartphone in its category.

Camera: The highlight is a 50MP OIS-enabled main lens, branded as the“No-Shake Cam” for blur-free images and stable videos. The setup also includes a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a dedicated macro shooter for versatile photography.

AI Features: Samsung has packed in Circle to Search with Google and Gemini Live AI, helping users get instant answers, visual cues, and real-time assistance. For Indian users, an exclusive feature-on-device Voice Mail-lets callers leave short messages when their calls go unanswered.

Durability: Built for longevity, the phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Performance: Under the hood, it runs on the 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset paired with a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Long-Term Support and Market Edge

Samsung is offering six years of security updates and six full Android OS upgrades with the Galaxy A17 5G, underscoring its promise of long-term value - a first of its kind commitment in this price band.

The device's biggest talking point is its AI capabilities and stabilised OIS camera at under Rs 20,000, making it one of the most competitive options for Indian buyers ahead of the festive shopping season.