Zelenskyy Lands in Denmark for High-Level Talks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark on Wednesday to engage in high-level bilateral talks, as well as to meet with leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries.
“Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and negotiations with the leaders of the NB8 (Nordic-Baltic Eight),” presidential press secretary Serhii Nykyforov confirmed to reporters, as reported by a Ukrainian news agency.
Zelenskyy’s visit follows his announcement of a series of upcoming diplomatic talks aimed at pressing Kyiv’s international partners for “strong pressure measures” against Russia. “We are preparing significant reinforcements for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy stated, also mentioning plans for a bilateral discussion in France to align efforts.
The Ukrainian president further revealed plans for a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” and emphasized the need for “new steps” in Ukraine’s relationships with the EU and the US, though he did not provide further details.
“I thank everyone who is helping. Every Russian strike must be met with a real response,” Zelenskyy added, underscoring his call for continued international support.
Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian authorities reported a fresh wave of Russian airstrikes across the country. Ukraine’s Air Force said on Telegram that its defenses had successfully downed 430 of the 502 drones launched by Russia, as well as 21 out of 24 various types of missiles.
In response, the Russian Ministry of Defense issued a statement confirming the launch of an overnight strike targeting “enterprises of the military-industrial complex and fuel infrastructure of Ukraine.”
“Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and negotiations with the leaders of the NB8 (Nordic-Baltic Eight),” presidential press secretary Serhii Nykyforov confirmed to reporters, as reported by a Ukrainian news agency.
Zelenskyy’s visit follows his announcement of a series of upcoming diplomatic talks aimed at pressing Kyiv’s international partners for “strong pressure measures” against Russia. “We are preparing significant reinforcements for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy stated, also mentioning plans for a bilateral discussion in France to align efforts.
The Ukrainian president further revealed plans for a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” and emphasized the need for “new steps” in Ukraine’s relationships with the EU and the US, though he did not provide further details.
“I thank everyone who is helping. Every Russian strike must be met with a real response,” Zelenskyy added, underscoring his call for continued international support.
Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian authorities reported a fresh wave of Russian airstrikes across the country. Ukraine’s Air Force said on Telegram that its defenses had successfully downed 430 of the 502 drones launched by Russia, as well as 21 out of 24 various types of missiles.
In response, the Russian Ministry of Defense issued a statement confirming the launch of an overnight strike targeting “enterprises of the military-industrial complex and fuel infrastructure of Ukraine.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment