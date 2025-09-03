Ashton Bentley, a Kramer company, delivers seamless BYOD meeting experience at Halkin Mainframe, London
(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) (Amsterdam, 02.09.2025) Ashton Bentley, a Kramer company, has played a central role in transforming the meeting room experience at Halkin Mainframe, one of London’s most prestigious flexible workspaces. Six new meeting rooms at the venue now feature a dual conferencing setup that combines the reliability of dedicated Zoom Rooms with the versatility of BYOD connectivity, powered by Ashton Bentley BX USB-C Breakout Hubs.
Housed in a striking historic building that has been carefully reimagined for modern working, Halkin Mainframe offers a mix of private offices, open plan coworking, creative breakout areas, and a multi-functional event space. Designed to appeal to businesses looking for both flexibility and a premium environment, the venue blends contemporary interiors with cutting-edge infrastructure.
Meeting rooms are central to this offer, providing tenants and guests with professional, technology-enabled spaces that can adapt to different styles of collaboration. For Halkin, the challenge was to ensure that the AV systems in these rooms were as versatile and intuitive as the workspace itself.
The BX Hub delivered exactly that: discreet, under-desk units that allow users to connect their own device securely and immediately access the room’s conferencing ecosystem.
Proven reliability
“We selected Ashton Bentley due to the success and reliability we’ve had with them on previous projects,” explained Jack Cornish, Technical Director at Tateside, the project’s integration partner. “The BX has proven to be a great piece of kit that delivers what, on the face of it, appears to be a simple task — yet this is exactly where many of the more supposedly cost-effective hubs have let us down.”
Alongside Neat Board Pro systems running Zoom Rooms, the Ashton Bentley BX Hubs ensure every meeting room at Halkin Mainframe is platform-agnostic, giving users the choice between native Zoom experiences or instantly switching to Teams, Webex, Google Meet, or any other platform from their own device.
Improved user experience
The BX USB-C Breakout Hub is purpose-built for professional meeting room environments where reliability, versatility and simplicity are critical. Scalable to rooms of any size, its benefits to seamless meeting room engagement include:
• Secure USB-C connection – A locking USB-C connector prevents accidental disconnections, ensuring that meetings run smoothly without interruption.
• Automatic 5V USB switching – The hub intelligently switches between the installed Zoom Room system and a user’s own laptop or device, delivering seamless BYOD handover every time.
• Multiple mounting options – Compact and discreet, the BX can be fixed under desks or into cable trays, keeping installations clean and uncluttered.
• Robust power delivery – Provides consistent, regulated power to connected devices, eliminating the dropouts and reliability issues often associated with consumer-grade hubs.
• Enterprise-grade durability – Engineered for commercial use, the BX Hub is designed to withstand the rigours of daily hotdesking and shared workspace environments.
“With the BX Hub, Halkin Mainframe’s meeting rooms now offer a premium user experience that reflects the quality of the workspace itself,” added Cornish. “The result is a truly versatile environment where BYOD always works, first time, every time.”
