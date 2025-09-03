Ooredoo Kuwait & WiBi Sign Strategic Partnership to Deliver Exclusive Tech Deals & Enhanced Customer Rewards
(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait — Ooredoo Kuwait is proud to announce the signing of a strategic partnership with WiBi (Want it Buy it), Kuwait’s rising online electronics retail and e-commerce platform. This collaboration represents a milestone in Ooredoo’s ongoing mission to enrich the lives of its customers by delivering exceptional value, convenience, and lifestyle-driven experiences.
The partnership brings together Ooredoo’s award-winning Nojoom loyalty program and WiBi’s wide-ranging portfolio of electronics and smart technology products — combining innovation, flexibility, and customer delight in one seamless experience. Through this partnership, Ooredoo customers can now redeem their Nojoom points directly on WiBi’s platform, unlocking access to top-tier devices, accessories, and exclusive electronics deals, all with just a few clicks.
Nojoom is more than just a loyalty program — it’s Kuwait’s most-used rewards platform, and has earned multiple recognitions for its innovation and exclusivity in deal-making across various sectors, from dining and retail to travel, wellness, and tech. Nojoom is positioned as the ultimate lifestyle companion, designed to align with customers' needs and aspirations, delivering valuable rewards and meaningful connections across every touchpoint.
WiBi, short for "Want it Buy it", is an e-commerce platform specialized in delivering high-quality electronics and gadgets to customers across Kuwait. Known for its reliability, modern user interface, and competitive pricing, WiBi offers customers a smart and efficient way to shop for their favorite tech products online.
“At Ooredoo, we are constantly looking for ways to elevate our customer experience and offer the best possible deals to our users,” said Tapan Tripathi Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait “We believe in being more than just a telecom provider — we want to be our customers’ go-to lifestyle brand, and partnerships like this one with WiBi help us get closer to that goal. With Nojoom, we’ve built a platform that makes everyday moments more rewarding, and we’re proud to extend its value even further.”
The strategic integration of Nojoom with WiBi’s e-commerce platform ensures that customers benefit from:
• Instant point redemption on high-demand electronics
• Exclusive offers and bundles for Nojoom members
• Frictionless shopping experience via a secure and fast platform
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with a leading brand like Ooredoo,” added Chairman of the Board of Wibi, Yaqoub Al-Munai: “This collaboration gives us an opportunity to reach a wider audience while offering tangible value to customers who are always on the lookout for smart, efficient, and rewarding ways to shop tech. Together with Nojoom, we aim to transform how customers experience loyalty and technology.”
The signing ceremony marks the beginning of a powerful collaboration built on shared values — innovation, customer-centricity, and digital empowerment. It is another step in Ooredoo’s broader vision of enabling a more connected and rewarding future for all.
The partnership brings together Ooredoo’s award-winning Nojoom loyalty program and WiBi’s wide-ranging portfolio of electronics and smart technology products — combining innovation, flexibility, and customer delight in one seamless experience. Through this partnership, Ooredoo customers can now redeem their Nojoom points directly on WiBi’s platform, unlocking access to top-tier devices, accessories, and exclusive electronics deals, all with just a few clicks.
Nojoom is more than just a loyalty program — it’s Kuwait’s most-used rewards platform, and has earned multiple recognitions for its innovation and exclusivity in deal-making across various sectors, from dining and retail to travel, wellness, and tech. Nojoom is positioned as the ultimate lifestyle companion, designed to align with customers' needs and aspirations, delivering valuable rewards and meaningful connections across every touchpoint.
WiBi, short for "Want it Buy it", is an e-commerce platform specialized in delivering high-quality electronics and gadgets to customers across Kuwait. Known for its reliability, modern user interface, and competitive pricing, WiBi offers customers a smart and efficient way to shop for their favorite tech products online.
“At Ooredoo, we are constantly looking for ways to elevate our customer experience and offer the best possible deals to our users,” said Tapan Tripathi Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait “We believe in being more than just a telecom provider — we want to be our customers’ go-to lifestyle brand, and partnerships like this one with WiBi help us get closer to that goal. With Nojoom, we’ve built a platform that makes everyday moments more rewarding, and we’re proud to extend its value even further.”
The strategic integration of Nojoom with WiBi’s e-commerce platform ensures that customers benefit from:
• Instant point redemption on high-demand electronics
• Exclusive offers and bundles for Nojoom members
• Frictionless shopping experience via a secure and fast platform
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with a leading brand like Ooredoo,” added Chairman of the Board of Wibi, Yaqoub Al-Munai: “This collaboration gives us an opportunity to reach a wider audience while offering tangible value to customers who are always on the lookout for smart, efficient, and rewarding ways to shop tech. Together with Nojoom, we aim to transform how customers experience loyalty and technology.”
The signing ceremony marks the beginning of a powerful collaboration built on shared values — innovation, customer-centricity, and digital empowerment. It is another step in Ooredoo’s broader vision of enabling a more connected and rewarding future for all.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment