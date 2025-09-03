Aviation Pioneer Passes Away at 91
(MENAFN) Yuri Ivashechkin, the renowned aerospace engineer credited with the development of the Su-25 attack aircraft and serving as the initial chief designer for the SSJ-100 passenger jet, has passed away at the age of 91.
The announcement was made on Wednesday by United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).
"One of our company’s outstanding employees, Yuri Viktorovich Ivashechkin, a wonderful person, a highly qualified specialist and mentor, has died suddenly. We will keep the memory of Yuri Viktorovich in our hearts," a news agency cited a statement from UAC.
Ivashechkin was instrumental in shaping the Su-25, a close air support jet that became widely utilized starting in the 1980s. He also led the foundational phases of Russia’s SSJ-100 regional jet initiative.
The Su-25, referred to by NATO as the Frogfoot, saw significant action in numerous military engagements, ranging from Afghanistan to Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the SSJ-100, launched in the early 2000s, marked Russia's first significant civilian aircraft endeavor following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.
First flown in 1975 and entering active duty in 1981, the Su-25 became iconic for its durability and capacity to perform effectively under extreme battlefield conditions.
In the later stages of his career, Ivashechkin turned his efforts to the SSJ-100, striving to reestablish Russia’s presence in the international commercial aviation industry, which had suffered a prolonged downturn.
The announcement was made on Wednesday by United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).
"One of our company’s outstanding employees, Yuri Viktorovich Ivashechkin, a wonderful person, a highly qualified specialist and mentor, has died suddenly. We will keep the memory of Yuri Viktorovich in our hearts," a news agency cited a statement from UAC.
Ivashechkin was instrumental in shaping the Su-25, a close air support jet that became widely utilized starting in the 1980s. He also led the foundational phases of Russia’s SSJ-100 regional jet initiative.
The Su-25, referred to by NATO as the Frogfoot, saw significant action in numerous military engagements, ranging from Afghanistan to Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the SSJ-100, launched in the early 2000s, marked Russia's first significant civilian aircraft endeavor following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.
First flown in 1975 and entering active duty in 1981, the Su-25 became iconic for its durability and capacity to perform effectively under extreme battlefield conditions.
In the later stages of his career, Ivashechkin turned his efforts to the SSJ-100, striving to reestablish Russia’s presence in the international commercial aviation industry, which had suffered a prolonged downturn.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment