Anti-Ukrainian social media posts are popular among Polish people

2025-09-03 07:50:37
(MENAFN) Polish-language social media saw nearly 94,000 anti-Ukrainian posts between April and July, reaching an audience of 32.5 million—roughly 80% of Poland’s population—according to a joint report by Demagog and the Institute of Media Monitoring (IMM). The advertising value of these posts was estimated at 12 million zlotys ($3.3 million).

The posts contained narratives linking Ukrainians to sabotage within Poland, alleging anti-Polish actions during World War II, and suggesting that around 10% of Ukrainian refugees in Poland today have ties to terrorist organizations. IMM noted that these narratives frequently overlapped with pro-Russian disinformation.

The report comes ahead of Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski’s meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Miami to discuss NATO’s eastern flank security and the situation in Ukraine. Talks between Polish President Karol Nawrocki and US President Donald Trump are also scheduled in Washington.

Researchers tracked 18 keywords, including “Stop the Ukrainianization of Poland,” across platforms like X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and online forums. X accounted for 92% of the posts, with Facebook at 1%. Michal Marek of the National Research Institute (NASK) told state news agency PAP that external actors, including Belarusian and Russian outlets, are spreading messages intended to alarm Poles about Ukrainians.

