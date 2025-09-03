Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Strikes Kill 13 Palestinians
(MENAFN) At least 13 individuals were killed in new Israeli military strikes, while six others succumbed to starvation in the famine-stricken Gaza Strip, according to medics and the Palestinian Health Ministry on Wednesday.
Medical sources informed media that five people, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child, died when an Israeli helicopter targeted a residential building in western Gaza City. Another airstrike on a home in central Gaza City claimed the lives of three people, sources added.
Israeli forces also struck tents housing displaced civilians near the Ranteesi Specialist Hospital in Gaza's Nasr neighborhood. Several injuries, some severe, were reported following the attack.
Additionally, Israeli warplanes hit a residential building in the same neighborhood, injuring several people.
Israeli forces continued their campaign of destruction in the Sheikh Radwan area of Gaza City, deploying robotic devices to detonate homes as part of an occupation strategy. The Israeli Security Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, approved a plan on August 8 to gradually reoccupy Gaza, beginning with Gaza City.
Incendiary bombs dropped from Israeli quadcopter helicopters ignited fires in tents and market stalls in the Sheikh Radwan area, causing extensive damage to displaced people's shelters and properties. Artillery shelling also struck the Zeitoun and Sabra neighborhoods, witnesses reported.
In central Gaza, five Palestinians were killed and five others wounded in drone strikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp.
The Gaza Health Ministry reported that six people, including one child, died from starvation and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of famine-related fatalities to 367, including 131 children. The ministry stated that 89 of these deaths, 16 of them children, occurred after the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) officially declared Gaza a famine zone last month.
The ongoing Israeli military offensive has resulted in more than 63,600 Palestinian deaths since its launch, leaving the Gaza Strip devastated and in the grip of famine.
