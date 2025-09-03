Siemens and Snowflake enable IT/OT convergence across cloud for industrial customers
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) 03 September 2025: Siemens is collaborating with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, to help manufacturers unlock new levels of operational efficiency, scale and AI-driven insights. The collaboration enables mutual customers across the globe to connect their operational technology (OT) data from the shop floor with information technology (IT) data, such as supply chain management and financial data.
By connecting Siemens Industrial Edge and Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, manufacturers can access plug-and-play Industrial Edge applications to contextualize and transfer OT data into IT systems. This integration empowers customers to build a robust data foundation, which is the prerequisite for gaining deeper insights, improving machine performance, increasing machine availability and optimizing production processes across their facilities.
“This collaboration brings together the best of both worlds,” said Rainer Brehm, CEO of Factory Automation at Siemens. “Siemens has deep expertise in how to bring OT and IT together on the shop floor, while Snowflake excels in managing and analyzing both large-scale OT and IT data. Together, we enable customers to bridge the IT/OT divide and scale their digital transformation across machines, lines, and factories.”
“Together with Siemens, we’re enabling manufacturers to harness the full potential of their data through Snowflake’s easy, connected and trusted platform,” said Christian Kleinerman, EVP of Product at Snowflake. “The ability to apply AI across both IT and OT data isn't just an advancement; it unlocks a new reality of possibilities for unparalleled quality improvement and radical performance optimization, as well as new ways of process automation powered by AI agents.”
From edge to cloud: FFT bridges factory data to AI-driven insights with Siemens and Snowflake
FFT, a leading global provider of innovative, flexible and complex manufacturing systems, leverages the Siemens Industrial Edge ecosystem and helps manufacturers to securely, scalably and efficiently transfer production data into the Snowflake AI Data Cloud through its DataBridge app. This solution is already implemented within FFT’s own production lines and facilities, demonstrating its capability to meet the highest standards of efficiency and data-driven optimization. The Siemens-Snowflake collaboration supports FFT’s role as an integrator and trusted Snowflake partner for automated and flexible production systems across the mobility and industrial sectors. It also underscores FFT’s status as a Siemens Xcelerator partner.
This joint solution – designed for production managers, data engineers, and IT leaders – tackles common challenges such as data silos, limited transparency, and inefficient analytics. Siemens Industrial Edge enables seamless integration of OT data by connecting to a wide range of sources, including PLCs, sensors, and other manufacturing systems. It also pre-processes data at the edge and runs transformed OT data models, like AI models, in closed-loop with production automation. Snowflake’s platform then delivers actionable insights through AI-powered analytics and agentic AI capabilities. The result is a measurable boost in operational efficiency, with higher machine performance, enhanced product quality, and reduced maintenance needs.
