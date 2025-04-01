Warner Bros. Pictures' SINNERS From Ryan Coogler And Starring Michael B. Jordan In A Dual Role Confirmed For Release In Premium HDR By Barco

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Barco, the global leader in laser cinema, debuted the groundbreaking HDR by Barco experience last fall as part of a special exhibition in select markets in the U.S. and U.K. It is now rolling out the format, beginning with locations in Los Angeles and San Francisco. The highly-anticipated MINECRAFT movie, also from Warner Bros., opens this weekend in HDR by Barco theaters. Tickets are on sale now.

SINNERS – April 18, 2025

From Ryan Coogler-director of Black Panther and Creed-and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear: Sinners. Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. "You keep dancing with the devil, one day he's gonna follow you home."

Based on the company's patented Lightsteering technology, Barco's approach to HDR works by strategically redistributing light on screen to produce highlights that are over 6x brighter than traditional projection, while retaining rich details in the darks for greater depth, clarity, and range. HDR by Barco delivers expansive creative possibilities for filmmakers, producing a wide color gamut with high-contrast images that captivate audiences.

For more information on HDR by Barco, and to stay up-to-date with the latest news on locations and upcoming releases, visit:

About SINNERS

From Ryan Coogler-director of Black Panther and Creed-and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear: Sinners.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. "You keep dancing with the devil, one day he's gonna follow you home."

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler-and designed with IMAX in mind, lensed on their proprietary IMAX 15/65mm cameras-Sinners stars Jordan in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo.

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents A Proximity Media Production: Sinners. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters and IMAX only, nationwide on April 18, 2025, and internationally beginning on 16 April 2025.

SOURCE Barco, Inc.