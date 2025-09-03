EGSH Processing +14.7K Transactions In First Year, Powers Dubai's Zero Bureaucracy Vision

Emirates Government Services Hub

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Emirates Government Services Hub (EGSH), Dubai's one-stop destination for essential governmental services, announced the successful completion of its first full year of operations, marking a significant milestone in its mission to redefine the standards of government service delivery in the UAE.Since its launch on July 11, 2024, EGSH has become a pivotal partner for the business community, processing 14,703 transactions and demonstrating an unwavering commitment to the nation's vision of a seamless, pro-business environment.In its inaugural year, EGSH has been instrumental in facilitating growth and efficiency for over a thousand individual and corporate clients. The hub has forged strategic partnerships with more than 20 leading real estate agencies, prominent free zones, including IFZA Dubai Free Zone, and a diverse range of consulting firms. This rapid establishment of a robust partner network underscores the market's demand for high-calibre, streamlined service processing.EGSH's operational capacity was underscored by a record-setting performance, completing over 300 Real Estate Trustee Office transactions per day.Among these, a notable case involved the successful completion of 58 real estate deals for a single client within one business day, including title deed transfer , property sale registration, and Ejari certificate issuance and more. This underscores the company's commitment to eliminating bureaucratic barriers and empowering real estate professionals to close deals swiftly and confidently. With Dubai's real estate market growing by 22.5% in 2025, the streamlined services offered by hubs like EGSH are becoming increasingly vital to sustain and support this sector.“We are proud to celebrate EGSH's first full year of operations, which reflects our commitment to driving efficiency and excellence in government service delivery,” said Omar Al-Quasem, Senior Administrative Manager at EGSH.“Our ability to process thousands of transactions and handle high-volume cases with precision demonstrates the value we bring to both individuals and businesses. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to continuously enhancing service speed, accessibility, and integration for all our clients.”EGSH's performance directly supports the UAE's ambitious national strategies, including the“Zero Government Bureaucracy” (ZGB) programme. By reducing processing times and simplifying procedures, EGSH embodies the objectives of the ZGB programme, contributing to a world-class business environment and enhancing the global competitiveness of Dubai.About Emirates Government Services Hub (EGSH)Emirates Government Services Hub (EGSH) is Dubai's one-stop destination for essential governmental services. Its comprehensive service offerings include Dubai Economy Services, Dubai Land Department services and registration, AMER center , TASHEEL Services, Real Estate Trustee Services, and Notary Services.Owned by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, a member of the Dubai Royal family, the EGSH office is strategically located at the Art of Living Mall, Al Barsha. EGSH combines efficiency, transparency, and innovation to deliver essential government services under one roof.Businesses benefit from streamlined operations, paperless workflows that align with the UAE's sustainability goals, and fast processes that complete most documentation within a single day. For high-value clients, exclusive VIP packages provide tailored support and premium solutions.For media enquiries:...

