Jameel Motors Celebrates The Opening Of The First Farizon Showroom And Service Center In Dubai



Jameel Motors offers complete EV lifecycle support from purchase to maintenance to resale

Facility located in Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZA) to serve UAE's commercial communities with enhanced accessibility Farizon will showcase the latest electric and alternative fuel technology, including the SuperVAN series and solutions designed for urban logistics needs and last-mile delivery

UAE, Dubai, September 2025: Jameel Motors, a leading provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands, today announced the opening of the first Farizon showroom and service center in Dubai. The state-of-the-art facility is strategically located in the Dubai Airport Free Zone to cater to the UAE's commercial communities.

Haluk Aki, General Manager at Jameel Motors UAE, said:“Our entry into the UAE market with Farizon UAE is a step towards reshaping commercial mobility in the region. We are here to offer sustainable, innovative solutions that empower businesses and support economic growth. Our commitment to building a robust service infrastructure is about increasing customer confidence and ensuring that fleet users experience seamless operations and minimal downtime. The showroom and service center's proximity to DAFZA further highlights our commitment to accessibility and superior service.”

The UAE commercial vehicle market, projected to grow from USD 2.61 billion in 2025 to USD 3.95 billion by 2030. The introduction of Farizon brings customers innovative electric and alternative fuel solutions, significantly expanding their choice of advanced commercial vehicles. Farizon's flagship models are on show, like the versatile Farizon SV (SuperVAN) series-an array of advanced Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) designed for commercial use. These vehicles range from electric panel vans with a 67 kWh battery providing a 376 km range, to robust 106.4 kWh models equipped with top-tier technology like the infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, and adaptive cruise control. These models cater to diverse operational needs, from urban logistics to last-mile delivery.

“At Jameel Motors, our goal is to deliver a seamless journey that spans the entire lifecycle of the EV, from purchase and maintenance to resale. We're elevating the customer experience through collaborations with digital-first innovators in the automotive space. With this opening, Jameel Motors is strengthening its position as a comprehensive mobility solutions provider,” added Mr. Aki.

Aligned with the UAE's vision for sustainability and futuristic transportation, Jameel Motors is excited to open its state-of-the-art facility to showcase Farizon's innovation in electric and alternative fuel vehicles. The strategic location will further empower business communities with advanced mobility solutions and support the growing economic demands in UAE.

About Jameel Motors:

Jameel Motors is a leading provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands. It has international operations in over 10 countries, including the UK, UAE, Türkiye, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Japan, China, Australia, Monaco, South Africa, Poland and Italy. Jameel Motors represents some of the world's most recognized commercial and passenger vehicle brands, including Toyota, Lexus, BYD, GAC Motor, MG Motor, Farizon Auto, Changan Automobile and Hino. Jameel Motors' deep market knowledge as an independent international distributor enables its OEM partners to grow closer to their customers, driving both market share and sustainable growth with high customer satisfaction and loyalty.

About Farizon:

Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group is the commercial vehicle sector of Geely Holding Group. With the support of Geely Holding Group's Central Research Institute, Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group has founded China's largest new energy commercial vehicle research institute. It is responsible for the R&D of a new generation of green and intelligent commercial vehicle products based on passenger vehicle technology. It has formed two core technology routes of“Methanol-Hydrogen + Electric”. Farizon has become China's first commercial vehicle brand to offer a full range of new energy product. Farizon is committed to becoming a comprehensive intelligent and green transportation technology service provider.

In 2024, Farizon has defended its championship in the Chinese market and also reached the milestone of 300,000-unit sales, becoming the first new energy commercial vehicle brand who ever achieved this goal.

