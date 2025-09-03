Rajasthan Govt Approves Development Works Worth Rs 43.87 Crore In 12 Mandi Samitis

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 3 (IANS) The Rajasthan government has taken a major step towards strengthening the agricultural economy and empowering farmers by approving development works worth Rs 43 crore 87 lakh for 12 Krishi Upaj Mandi Samitis of Rajasthan.

According to the Chief Minister's Public Relations Cell, a total of over Rs 43 crore will be spent on infrastructure and facility expansion in mandis located at Sojat City, Chohtan, Didwana, Jaitaran, Badi Sadri, Dag, Ajmer (fruit & vegetable), Balotra, Keshoraipatan, Hindaun City, Bhagat Ki Kothi, and Ajmer (grain).

These works will be carried out over the next three years through the Mandi Vikas Nidhi.

In addition, the Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 25 crore 95 lakh for development works in Jhalrapatan, Jalore, Sikar, Bikaner (grain), Jaipur (grain), Muhana, Jaipur (fruit and vegetable), Pugal Road (grain), Bikaner, and Madanganj-Kishangarh (Ajmer) mandis samitis.

This amount will be utilised for yard construction, electricity connections, and the development of approach and connecting roads to enhance the accessibility and operational capacity of these mandis.

Officials said the decision will directly benefit thousands of farmers across the state by providing them with modernised facilities for the procurement, storage, and trade of agricultural produce.

With better infrastructure, farmers will have easier access to mandi yards, improved transportation, and reduced losses during the handling of crops.

Chief Minister Sharma emphasised that the government is committed to creating an environment where farmers can sell their produce without inconvenience and get fair prices for their hard work.

“Strengthening mandi infrastructure is not just about construction, it is about empowering our farmers and ensuring their economic growth,” he said.

The state government has been consistently working towards farmer welfare through schemes for irrigation, crop insurance, procurement, and modernisation of mandis.

The latest approval is expected to significantly improve the marketing system of agricultural produce in Rajasthan, paving the way for a more robust and farmer-friendly agri-economy.