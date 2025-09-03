Kinetic Engineering Advances Inaugurates The Robotic Chassis Line For Commencing The Production Of Kinetic DX EV
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, Maharashtra, 3rd September 2025: In a major stride towards next-level automation and advanced manufacturing, Kinetic Engineering Ltd., part of Kinetic India, has inaugurated its advanced Robotic Chassis Line at its facility in Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra. The newly commissioned line integrates robotic welding for the Kinetic DX EV, clamping auto fixtures, and a dedicated cell for scooter framing, ensuring consistent precision, structural accuracy, and higher productivity. This automation-driven approach reduces the margin of error while enhancing operational efficiency and safety.
In addition to the Robotic Chassis Line, the facility has undergone a series of significant upgrades. The metal body panel line now includes hydraulic and mechanical presses, spot welding guns, and pneumatic clamping fixtures, enabling greater efficiency and accuracy in panel fabrication. The upgraded paint shop introduces body and frame painting, a 7-tank process with CED coating followed by metallic top coating, delivering world-class corrosion resistance and premium-quality finishes.
The facility also features a dedicated store for frame child parts, with robust receipt quality systems, individual gauges for every part, and kit-based supply aligned with sub-assembly requirements. This structured approach optimizes inventory management and ensures smooth, efficient line operations.
"The future of manufacturing belongs to companies that can seamlessly integrate automation, precision, and sustainability into their processes. With the inauguration of our Robotic Chassis Line, we are not just upgrading a facility, we are reimagining how manufacturing should be done in India. This move positions us to deliver unmatched consistency and reliability, while also setting a benchmark for how automation can transform traditional industries. At Kinetic, we see this as part of a larger shift where Indian manufacturing stands shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world," said Mr. Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Kinetic Engineering Ltd.
Key Highlights of the Robotic Chassis Line & Facility Upgrades
● Robotic Welding & Automation: Advanced robotic systems ensure precise, repeatable welds and superior structural integrity.
● Clamping Auto Fixtures & Scooter Framing Cell: Boosts accuracy and efficiency in chassis assembly.
● Enhanced Body Panel Line: Hydraulic and mechanical presses, along with pneumatic clamping, improve production quality and reliability of the metal body panels of the Kinetic DX EV.
● Modernized Paint Shop: 7-tank process with CED and metallic top coating ensures durability and a premium finish.
● Digitized Parts Store: Individual part gauging, sub-assembly storage, and kit-based supply streamline the manufacturing process.
About Kinetic Engineering:
Kinetic Engineering Limited (KEL) is the flagship company of the Kinetic Group with five decades of manufacturing experience. Led by Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, the Pune-based company, which has been in the industry for over five decades, has been a pioneer in the automotive industry. The company's manufacturing unit in Ahmednagar has around 1000 employees, 32 manufacturing sheds, and more than 400 machines. All of KEL's products are IATF 16949 certified.
KEL recently celebrated its 52nd anniversary and glorious journey in manufacturing excellence. The firm's esteemed customer list includes Renault, American Axle, TATA Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Magna Powertrain, Sonalika tractors, Carraro products, and many others. It has over 1,000 employees at its large manufacturing plant in Ahmednagar, while its corporate office is based in Chinchwad, Pune.
