University Of Jordan Launches International Research Group On Cross-Cultural Communication, Translation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 3 (Petra) – The University of Jordan has inaugurated an international research initiative titled "Cross-Cultural Communication: Advancing Translation and Interpretation Theories", aimed at deepening understanding of how translation mediates between cultures in an increasingly interconnected world.The group seeks to bridge theoretical and practical dimensions of translation, exploring how cultural nuances, social contexts, and historical backgrounds shape meaning across languages.Its work spans written and oral translation across media, politics, diplomacy, law, literature, and religion, with a focus on mitigating cultural misunderstandings and enhancing communication between diverse communities."The initiative reflects our commitment to multidisciplinary research that responds to the complexities of global communication," the university said in a statement. "By integrating insights from sociolinguistics, cultural studies, and modern translation theory, the group aims to develop innovative tools and frameworks to address the challenges of intercultural exchange."The research team will examine classical and contemporary translation approaches, investigate how meaning is reconstructed in intercultural contexts, and assess emerging technologies including machine translation and AI for their capacity to handle subtle cultural distinctions.Applied projects will include translation in education, media, politics, and humanitarian settings, such as refugee and displacement contexts, where accurate translation is critical for safeguarding rights and access to services.The group also plans to establish international collaborations with academic and cultural institutions, organize workshops and seminars, and foster dialogue between researchers and practitioners worldwide.By combining scholarly research with practical applications, the initiative aspires to become a global hub for advancing translation and cross-cultural communication in a diverse, multilingual world.