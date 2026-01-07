403
Protesters in London condemn US action in Venezuela
(MENAFN) Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in central London on Monday to show support for Venezuela and urge the British government to denounce a US military intervention that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.
Organised by various solidarity and anti-war groups, including the Stop the War Coalition and the Venezuela Solidarity Campaign, the rally drew over 2,000 people outside the Prime Minister’s Office. Participants waved Venezuelan, Cuban, and Palestinian flags and called out slogans demanding “No War on Venezuela” and “No to illegal regime change.”
Protesters repeatedly voiced opposition to the US operation with chants like “Hands off Venezuela,” and held placards reading phrases such as “Down with imperialism,” “The UK is not innocent,” and “No blood for oil.”
Speaking at the event, Lindsey German, a founding member of the Stop the War Coalition, described the US strike as a “complete breach of any international law,” and insisted that Latin American nations have the right to sovereignty and freedom from interference by powerful neighbours.
Eddie Dempsey, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers’ Union, also criticised the US action, saying it threatens respect for independence and national sovereignty.
A Sinn Féin lawmaker attending the protest called Washington’s track record of intervention in Latin America disastrous and warned it could have serious global consequences.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Keir Starmer stopped short of condemning the US strikes directly, stating that it is up to Washington to explain its actions and describing the situation as “not straightforward.” This cautious stance has drawn criticism from opponents who argue the UK should take a firmer stance in support of international law.
The protest took place after a US special forces operation over the weekend resulted in the capture of Maduro and his wife during military strikes on Venezuela, with both flown to the United States to face charges. The events have sparked demonstrations and debate globally.
