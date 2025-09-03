Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Von der Leyen states EU to shell out more money to track Russian trains

Von der Leyen states EU to shell out more money to track Russian trains


2025-09-03 03:40:27
(MENAFN) The European Union plans to increase its efforts to monitor trains traveling between mainland Russia and its Kaliningrad exclave via Lithuania, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced. Speaking alongside Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, von der Leyen described Lithuania as a “frontline state” facing pressure from Russia in Kaliningrad and accused Moscow of using geopolitical and economic tactics against its neighbor.

Lithuania, which borders Belarus to the east and Russia’s Kaliningrad region to the west, benefits from a €357 million EU program dedicated to border management and visa policies, with regular additional funding allocated. Some of this money has been used to enhance surveillance capabilities to track trains moving between Russia and Kaliningrad, as well as to purchase a helicopter.

Von der Leyen also highlighted plans to triple investment in migration and border management and increase military spending fivefold in the EU’s upcoming long-term budget. The European Commission recently proposed a €2 trillion budget for 2028-2034, including a substantial rise in military-related expenditures. Member states have agreed to allocate €800 billion by 2030 as part of the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative.

Since the start of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Lithuania blocked the transit of EU-sanctioned goods through its territory to Kaliningrad, a move Moscow labeled a blockade. The rail connection was eventually restored after tensions eased. Russia has dismissed Western claims of aggressive intentions toward the EU as baseless and accused Brussels of fearmongering to justify increased defense spending.

MENAFN03092025000070015687ID1110010250

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search