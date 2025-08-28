Oval Invincibles Sign Zampa As Replacement For Rashid For Final Of The Hundred
Khan had been the Invincibles' joint-leading wicket-taker in this season with 12 scalps coming at an average of 13.66. But he has now left the club to join Afghanistan for their upcoming tri-series against Pakistan and hosts' UAE, before leading the side in the Asia Cup happening from September 9-28.
Zampa, 33, rejoins the Invincibles for what will be a one-off appearance, which will require him to travel nearly 34,000 km. The leg-spinner had been instrumental in their previous two title-winning Hundred campaigns. His return comes as the franchise prepares for its third consecutive final appearance after topping the group stage with 24 points.
Zampa was previously a standout performer for Invincibles during their 2024 season wins, claiming 19 wickets at an impressive average of 11.57 across nine matches before departing for Australia duties.
Zampa played for Surrey in the T20 Blast earlier this year, and their quarter-final against Northamptonshire takes place three days after the Hundred final concludes. But his participation had been uncertain due to playing in Australia's recent white-ball series against South Africa, which concluded at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Sunday.
But the Invincibles' head coach, Tom Moody, had indicated on Sky Sports during the team's final group match that negotiations were progressing well for roping in Zampa for the title clash.
"Ideally, we want Zamps. We are just working through that. He is keen to come back. He is familiar with this group and Surrey as well, having played in the Blast." The Invincibles will face either Trent Rockets or Northern Superchargers in Sunday's final at Lord's.
