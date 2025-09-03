QSL Cup: Al Arabi Beat Al Wakrah, Al Ahli And Al Duhail Share Points

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Arabi opened their QSL Cup campaign with a 3-1 victory over Al Wakrah in the first round at Al Shamal Stadium yesterday.

The Dream Team found the net through U-23 player Salem Reda in the 8th minute, Pablo Sarabia in the 41st, and Marwan Sherif in the 50th minute. Al Wakrah's lone goal came from substitute Redouane Berkane in the 81st minute.

The win continued Al Arabi's strong run of form, following their recent Qatar Stars League win over Umm Salal. Meanwhile, Al Wakrah, who have also impressed in the league, will look to bounce back from this setback.

Later, Al Ahli and Al Duhail played out a goalless draw at the Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium.

Both sides battled hard but weren't able to break the deadlock, eventually settling for the stalemate.

In the opening half, Al Ahli were a bit more forceful and even had a few chances but were not able to convert any.

The second session saw Al Duhail push harder but luck eluded them as in the 54th minute an Adil Boulbina kick went on to hit the crossbar.

The match was also marked by some rough tackles with Al Ahli picking up 4 yellow cards and Al Duhail 2.

Today, four matches will be played, with Al Khor facing Al Bidda SC and Al Shahania taking on Al Sailiya in simultaneous kick-offs. Al Shamal will meet Umm Salal, while Al Rayyan will face Qatar SC in the later fixtures.