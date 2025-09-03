I Sustained A Ligament Injury In My Wrist While Shooting An Action Sequence For Mirai, Says Teja Sajja (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 3 (IANS) Actor Teja Sajja, who has established himself as a pan Indian star after the success of his blockbuster film Hanu-Man, has now disclosed to IANS that he suffered a ligament injury in his wrist while performing the insanely fast and intensely packed action sequences in his eagerly awaited upcoming action extravaganza 'Mirai'.

It may be recalled that the makers of director Karthik Gattamaneni's eagerly awaited pan Indian film, 'Mirai', had on Saturday released the first part of a Behind The Scenes video that showed the phenomenal effort that Teja Sajja had to put in to play a Super Yodha in the film.

The video showed the repeated efforts the actor had to put in to get the intricately challenging stunt shots right. It also gave viewers an idea of the complexity of the stunts in the film. For the unaware, Teja Sajja is seen performing several stunts -- from swirling the staff in his hand to performing difficult sommersaults -- to perfection.

Talking to IANS, Teja Sajja discloses, "The stunts we have done are of a fast action kind. We brought in Ketcha master and Nang master from Thailand. I personally went to Thailand and trained over there for almost about 20 days for my role."

The actor also disclosed that all the stunts that one watches on screen in the film have been done by him and that there were no body doubles.

It is evident that anybody who does such stunts would have suffered injuries. Point it out to Teja Sajja and the young actor smiles modestly.

"I suffered a ligament injury in my wrist while shooting for Mirai," he reluctantly discloses. "The staff that I hold in my hand and swirl in the action stunts weighs six kilos. So, when I had to do it, I ended up injuring the ligament in my wrist," he gently says.

"Also, all the stunts you see are live stunts and I did them myself. So, a lot of rope shots were there. I sustained a painful injury in the C4-C5 region of my spine while shooting for Hanu-Man. Whenever I had to wear a rope for a stunt, I invariably experienced pain. But that doesn't matter as the stunts have come out well."

Mirai, which is being mounted on an epic scale, is being produced by leading production house People Media Factory, with filmmaker Karthik Gattamaneni at the helm.

Bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, 'Mirai', sources claim, will be a revolution in the superhero genre.

For the unaware, Manoj Manchu plays the menacing antagonist in this film, which will also feature Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Director Karthik Gattamaneni is not only Mirai's director but also its cinematographer. The film's screenplay has been crafted by Karthik himself, with Manibabu Karanam contributing both to writing and the dialogues. The world of Mirai has been brought to life with rich visual detail, thanks to Sri Nagendra Tangala, who heads the art department, while Sujith Kumar Kolli has been serving as the film's Executive Producer.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on September 12, Mirai will hit theatres in eight languages, available in both 2D and 3D formats.