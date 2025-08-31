BSNL Launches Rs 199 Plan With 2GB/Day, Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS

Delhi: Public sector telecom company BSNL has launched another prepaid recharge plan that offers high service at a low cost. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has launched this recharge plan with the aim of creating a big challenge for private companies. The main feature is that this plan, which provides 2 GB data and free calling per day for 30 days, costs less than Rs 200. Let's take a detailed look at the benefits offered by BSNL in this recharge pack.

BSNL is introducing a prepaid plan of Rs 199. Unlimited calls can be made on the BSNL Rs 199 plan with an attractive validity of 30 days. Another attraction is 2 GB of high-speed data per day. In addition to all this, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited also provides 100 SMS daily in the Rs 199 plan. BSNL introduced this recharge pack by stating that the Rs 199 plan has financial advantages and increased benefits compared to other telecom service providers in the country.

Stay Connected the Smarter Way with BSNL 199 Plan. Get Unlimited Calls + 2GB/day high-speed data + 100 SMS/day for 30 days, reliable & packed with more value than other operators. #SwitchToBSNL #BSNL #BSNL4G #DigitalIndia #ConnectingBharat twitter/B68HUKNK43

- BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) August 30, 2025

BSNL points out that one operator charges Rs 379 for a month for a plan that offers 2 GB of data per day, 100 SMS, and unlimited calls. Another telecom service provider charges Rs 365 for a 28-day plan with the same facilities. Meanwhile, BSNL clarifies that another private telecom operator with a Rs 199 plan only offers 14 days validity for 2 GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS.