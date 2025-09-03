A Day After Suspension, Kavitha Resigns From BRS, Quits As MLC

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 3 (IANS) Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday resigned from the membership of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and also from the post of the Member of Legislative Council.

A day after the BRS president and her father, K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), suspended her from the party, Kavitha announced that she is resigning from the primary membership of the party.

She told a press conference that she is sending her resignation as MLC to the Legislative Council chairman. She sent her resignation from BRS to KCR.

Ruling out joining any other party, Kavitha said she would decide her future course of action after consulting Telangana Jagruthi workers, intellectuals and all those working for democratic Telangana.

Kavitha alleged that some vested interests in the party pressured her father to suspend her from the party.

Accusing her cousins, T. Harish Rao and J. Santosh Kumar, of dividing the family, she urged KCR and her brother and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) to identify the enemies of the party and distance them.

She also alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy used those around KCR to divide the family.

Kavitha also cautioned KCR and KTR that, like her, they may also become victims of the conspiracies. Appealing to her father to see what is happening around him, she alleged that Harish Rao is plotting to take over the party.

Kavitha claimed that conspiracies against her started when Revanth Reddy and Harish Rao flew on the same flight to Delhi. Alleging that there is match-fixing between Revanth Reddy and Harish Rao, she said the Congress government never conducted an investigation into allegations against Harish Rao.

She also wanted to know why the Chief Minister spared Harish Rao during the debate on the Kaleshwaram project in the Assembly.

Kavitha said she was hurt over being suspended from the BRS after she gave 20 years to the party, Telangana Jagruthi and the people of Telangana. She said the action was taken against her without any inquiry into her allegations about some vested interests within the party conspiring against her.

The former MP said that her only pain is not being able to see her mother.“My journey has been with the people for the last 20 years, and this will continue. I am strong-willed, fearless and determined,” she said.

She made sensational allegations against Harish Rao and blamed him for the CBI probe ordered against KCR for alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project. She said that the irrigation minister, Harish Rao, was responsible for all decisions.

She also claimed that in the 2019 elections, Harish Rao provided additional funding to 20-25 MLAs as he wanted to keep them in his hands and was not sure about the party's prospects.

She claimed that it was the corruption money from Kaleshwaram.

Kavitha refuted the claim that Harish Rao had been with the party since it was launched by KCR and stated that he came to the party 9-10 months later.

“He is not a trouble-shooter. He is a bubble shooter. He creates problems and then pretends to solve them,” she said.

Kavitha also accused Harish Rao of plotting to defeat KTR in Sircilla in 2009 and blamed him and Santosh Kumar for Eatala Rajender, Myanampally Hanumanth Rao and Vijaya Shanthi leaving the party.