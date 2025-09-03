Editor-In-Chief Meets Singapore Ambassador

Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula Dr. Khalid bin Mubarak Al-Shafi received Ambassador of Singapore to Qatar H E Pong Kok Tian at the newspaper's office yesterday. The Ambassador was briefed about the newspaper's history, mission and digital presence. The conversation also focused on fostering collaboration between the embassy and the newspaper to strengthen ties between the two countries.

