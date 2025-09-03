Putin declares Russia supports China on international governance reform
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed strong support for China's efforts to reform global governance, suggesting that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) could become a central platform for building a fairer international order.
Speaking during the extended session of the SCO summit in Tianjin, China, Putin highlighted the broad participation at the event as evidence of the organization's growing global relevance. He noted that since its founding in 2001, the SCO has worked to foster peace, trust, and cooperation across the Eurasian continent.
Putin proposed that the SCO could play a leading role in shaping a more just global system based on international law and the core principles of the UN Charter. In this context, he said Russia supports Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ideas for global governance reform.
The Russian leader stressed that the issue is particularly timely, given that “some countries” still seek to maintain dominance in world affairs—an apparent reference to the West amid rising geopolitical tensions and sanctions against Russia.
Putin also praised the SCO for embracing the cultural and historical diversity of its members. He announced that Moscow will host the Intervision song contest later this month, positioning it as a cultural alternative to Eurovision. The event will feature artists from Latin America, Africa, and Asia.
He concluded by emphasizing the importance of reviving traditional values, which he said are increasingly being sidelined, and bringing them back into international discussions.
