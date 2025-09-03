Anupam Kher's 'Calorie' To Premiere At Calgary International Film Festival
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher is looking forward to the premiere of his film 'Calorie' at Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF) in Canada. On Tuesday, Kher took to Instagram and expressed excitement over the film's screening. He also shared several stills from the film, showcasing his turbaned look. "CONGRATULATIONS to team @caloriethefilm, its producer @joebalass, its ace director @eishamarjara and members of its cast and crew for having the film's #WorldPremier at @CIFFcalgary Canada. It is a very important film of our times! #CanadianFilm #DesiFilm @telefilm_canada," he captioned the post.View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)
Canadian director Eisha Marjara has helmed 'Calorie'. In 2023, Kher announced the film on his Instagram. "ANNOUNCEMENT: Happy to share that I have started the shoot of my 540th project! #Calorie is an Canadian film directed by critically acclaimed Canadian director #EishaMarjara and produced by #JoeBalass," Kher wrote. The film has been shot in Amritsar and Montreal. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
