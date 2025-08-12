Helpmesee Project Mazava Restores Sight To Over 1,200 Malagasy And Expands Nationwide Fight Against Cataract Blindness
HelpMeSee, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Higher Education, Faculty of Medicine, Hospital HJRA, LSFM, IVM, SALFA, Foundation Axian, and the Polyclinique D'Ilafy, launched Project Mazava to address this urgent public health crisis.
"By hosting the HelpMeSee training center free of charge, Polyclinique D'Ilafy plays a silent but decisive role in the fight against blindness in Madagascar," said Dr. Jean-Marie André, Chief Instructor & Head of Mazava Project for HelpMeSee in Madagascar.
Innovative Training Model Using Aviation-Style Simulation
At the heart of Project Mazava is the HelpMeSee Eye Surgery Simulator , a high-fidelity haptic VR system modeled after pilot training simulators used in aviation. The program's three-stage training includes:
This model dramatically accelerates the training process, enabling more physicians-especially those in rural areas-to deliver cataract surgery where patients live. Currently, 17 of the 40 trained doctors are serving in remote regions. The program's goal is to train 51 practitioners by 2026 , creating capacity for an additional 15,000 cataract surgeries per year .
"These 15,000 cataract surgeries performed each year, at strategically selected sites where the needs are most urgent, will allow us to prioritize treatment for those most severely affected by the disease. This should significantly reduce the progression of these 10,000 annual cases towards blindness, which is the main objective of the organization HelpMeSee," said Dr. Jean-Marie André.
Nationwide Expansion and Continental Interest
Since 2021, Project Mazava has grown from three surgical centers to 11 active centers in Madagascar . By the end of 2026, HelpMeSee and its partners aim to establish 25 centers across Madagascar. The initiative has already attracted interest from other African nations seeking to replicate its success.
Beyond Health-Driving Economic and Social Change
Cataract surgery is highly cost-effective-about $100 per procedure while restoring sight provides a $200 gain per patient annually. "When someone regains sight, they can work again, care for their family, and contribute to their community," Dr. André emphasized. "This is more than a health project-it is a driver of development."
About HelpMeSee
In a world where 100 million people are blind or visually impaired due to cataract, HelpMeSee, a not-for-profit under IRS 501(c)(3), has a global mission to eradicate cataract blindness by increasing the training of Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS). This safe and relatively quick procedure delivers successful outcomes at a low cost. The HelpMeSee MSICS training system features high-fidelity, virtual reality simulation with haptic feedback, sophisticated courseware, learning management systems and electronic learning aids. HelpMeSee was founded by Al and Jim Ueltschi, who imagined building the MSICS training system by incorporating many of the methods and techniques used successfully in commercial pilot training. As co-founder of Orbis International and founder of FlightSafety International, Al Ueltschi was an icon in the aviation industry and was devoted to treating preventable blindness in the developing world. HelpMeSee trains cataract specialists to ensure that all communities have access to highly trained MSICS specialists. With more than 40 simulators and 15 training centers worldwide, HelpMeSee partners with governments, universities and innovators to fight the global cataract blindness crisis.
