Russia Strikes Ukraine With Drone, Missile Attack As Putin Meets Xi And Kim In China

Ukraine was battered by a massive wave of drone and missile strikes on Wednesday, the third major barrage in just two weeks-plunging several cities into chaos as air raid sirens wailed across the nation. The attack came when Russian President Vladimir Putin stood alongside China's Xi Jinping and North Korea's Kim Jong Un at Beijing's grand Victory Day parade.

According to reports, as Putin and Xi met in Shanghai, Russian drones pounded Kyiv nonstop, forcing children on their second day of school into subway shelters.

As putin and Xi meet in Shanghai, russian drones pound Kyiv nonstop all morning, forcing children on their second day of school into subway shelters. russia is trying to destroy Ukraine's future on every level @don_spiridon twitter/vooFWjGtf9

- Olena Halushka (@OlenaHalushka) September 2, 2025

Putin says Trump admin 'listening' to Russia's stance on Ukraine war

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said the United States was listening to its justifications for the invasion of Ukraine and claimed that Moscow and Washington had reached a“mutual understanding” about the three-and-a-half-year war.

“Now we see this mutual understanding, it's noticeable,” Putin said at a bilateral meeting with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico after talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday.

China Military Parade

China on Wednesday held a massive military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were in attendance as Beijing exhibited its military prowess. The 90-minute event, ostensibly to mark 80 years since the end of World War II, was a chance for Xi to put on an extravaganza to showcase China's military prowess and bring together friendly leaders to send a message to the rest of the world.