The Business Research Company's Ductile Iron Pipes Market Expanding With $18.96 Billion at 7% CAGR by 2029

What Is The Forecast For The Ductile Iron Pipes Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for ductile iron pipes has seen robust growth in the past few years. An increase from $13.46 billion in 2024 to $14.46 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%, is expected. The historical period's growth can be explained by factors like increased government expenditure on public infrastructure, a rise in industrial development projects, the building of new residential and commercial complexes, a boost in investments in rural water distribution systems, and the progress in the development of transportation and utility corridors.

The market for ductile iron pipes is anticipated to experience considerable expansion in the coming years, rising to $18.97 billion in 2029 with a 7.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The predicted growth during this period is due to factors such as rapid urbanization in developing nations, increased number of smart city initiatives, enlargement of water supply networks, advances in wastewater treatment infrastructure, and the modernization of old water infrastructure. The development of linings and coatings, implementation of intelligent pipe technologies, application of robotics and automation in pipe production, integration with geographical information systems, and the creation of flexible joint systems for seismic regions are significant trends expected to shape the market during the forecast period.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Ductile Iron Pipes Market?

The upward trend in water infrastructure investment is anticipated to accelerate the expansion of the ductile iron pipes market. This refers to the crucial systems and structures used for water sourcing, treatment, distribution, and waste disposal. The surge in investment can be attributed to the outmoded systems that often lead to regular failures, leaks, and inefficiencies, posing risks to water reliability and public health. Ductile iron pipes provide a boost to water infrastructure with their superior strength and endurance, making them capable of enduring high pressure and extreme environmental conditions with little maintenance. As per Water UK, a trade association based in the UK, in October 2024, it was revealed that UK water companies aim to plough about $13 billion (£10 billion) annually into their operations over the subsequent five years. Moreover, the annual investment is set to escalate to $15.5 billion (£11.5 billion) between 2030 and 2035, and exceed $20 billion (£15 billion) per annum by 2050. Consequently, the increasing funds being channeled into water infrastructure plays a crucial role in propelling the growth of the ductile iron pipes market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Ductile Iron Pipes Market?

Major players in the Ductile Iron Pipes Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Saint-Gobain SA

. Kubota Corporation

. Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes Co. Ltd.

. Jindal SAW Limited

. Electrosteel Castings Limited

. Kurimoto Ltd.

. Jai Balaji Group

. American Cast Iron Pipe Company

. U.S Pipe.

. McWane Ductile

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Ductile Iron Pipes Market In The Globe?

In the ductile iron pipes market, key players are focusing their efforts on the enhancement and expansion of their facilities. This expansion aims to incorporate new processes and technologies to boost productivity and competitiveness in prevailing operations. Expanding a facility generally refers to the process of increasing or improving an existing site to fulfill heightened demands in production, services, and operations. For instance, Welspun Corp Ltd., a prominent pipe manufacturer in India, initiated a ductile iron (DI) pipe manufacturing facility in Anjar, Gujarat, in October 2022. Housing an annual production capacity of 400,000 metric tons, this single-location ductile iron (DI) pipe plant steadfastly operates as an integrated complex that utilizes modern and superior technology. The plant boasts BIS certification, proving adherence to predefined quality standards, and anticipates gradual production hike to meet the increasingly growing demand.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Ductile Iron Pipes Market Segments

The ductile iron pipes market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Diameter Nominal 80 To 300, Diameter Nominal 350 To 600, Diameter Nominal 700 To 1000, Diameter Nominal 1200 To 2000, Diameter Nominal 2000 And Above

2) By Coating Type: Polyester Coated, Epoxy Coated, Bituminous Coated, Uncoated

3) By Application: Water Distribution, Sewage And Wastewater Systems, Irrigation Systems, Fire Protection Networks, Industrial Utilities, Desalination And Marine Outfalls, Hydropower And Dams

4) By End-Use Industry: Municipal, Industrial, Commercial, Agricultural, Residential

Which Regions Are Dominating The Ductile Iron Pipes Market Landscape?

In the Ductile Iron Pipes Global Market Report 2025, North America took the lead as the biggest market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the highest growth rate in the upcoming period. The report contains thorough assessments of markets in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

