Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Meredith Oyen

Meredith Oyen


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of History and Asian Studies, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Profile Articles Activity

Meredith Oyen teaches courses on U.S. History and U.S. Diplomatic History. She specializes in the history of Sino-American relations, focusing her research on the role of migrants, transnational networks, and nongovernmental organizations in bilateral relations in the twentieth century. Before coming to UMBC, she taught for two years at the Johns Hopkins University-Nanjing University Center for Chinese and American Studies. Her book, The Diplomacy of Migration: Transnational Lives and the Making of U.S.-Chinese Relations in the Cold War, was published by Cornell University Press in 2015. She has published articles in Diplomatic History, Journal of Cold War Studies, and Modern Asian Studies. Oyen is currently at work on a project involving Jewish refugees in WWII Shanghai. She served as the first Faculty Veterans Fellow at UMBC in 2015-2016. She participated in an NEH summer institute on Veterans Studies in summer 2016. She won a 2017 Hrabowski Innovation grant for her project on creating a better environment for UMBC's Student Veterans. She also won 2017 CAHSS Summer Faculty Research Fellowship (SFRF) from the Dresher Center at UMBC for her new project: Shanghai Survivors: World War Two's Displaced Persons in Asia and the International Politics of Refugee Resettlement. Oyen is on leave with a Holocaust Museum fellowship in 2016-2017.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor of History and Asian Studies, University of Maryland, Baltimore County

The Conversation

MENAFN02092025000199003603ID1110008825

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search