Meredith Oyen
Associate Professor of History and Asian Studies,
University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Meredith Oyen teaches courses on U.S. History and U.S. Diplomatic History. She specializes in the history of Sino-American relations, focusing her research on the role of migrants, transnational networks, and nongovernmental organizations in bilateral relations in the twentieth century. Before coming to UMBC, she taught for two years at the Johns Hopkins University-Nanjing University Center for Chinese and American Studies. Her book, The Diplomacy of Migration: Transnational Lives and the Making of U.S.-Chinese Relations in the Cold War, was published by Cornell University Press in 2015. She has published articles in Diplomatic History, Journal of Cold War Studies, and Modern Asian Studies. Oyen is currently at work on a project involving Jewish refugees in WWII Shanghai. She served as the first Faculty Veterans Fellow at UMBC in 2015-2016. She participated in an NEH summer institute on Veterans Studies in summer 2016. She won a 2017 Hrabowski Innovation grant for her project on creating a better environment for UMBC's Student Veterans. She also won 2017 CAHSS Summer Faculty Research Fellowship (SFRF) from the Dresher Center at UMBC for her new project: Shanghai Survivors: World War Two's Displaced Persons in Asia and the International Politics of Refugee Resettlement. Oyen is on leave with a Holocaust Museum fellowship in 2016-2017.Experience
–present
Associate Professor of History and Asian Studies, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
