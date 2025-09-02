Cargurus To Present At The 2025 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
A webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the company's website at beginning at the time indicated above, and an archive of the presentation will be available there for 180 days following the event.
About CarGurus, Inc.
CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with digital retail solutions. The CarGurus platform gives consumers the confidence to purchase and/or sell a vehicle either online or in person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire, and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms, and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1
In addition to the U.S. marketplace, the Company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the U.K., as well as independent online marketplace brands Autolist in the U.S. and PistonHeads in the U.K.
To learn more about CarGurus, visit .
CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc.
All other product names, trademarks, and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
1 Similarweb : Traffic Report [Cars.com, Listings (defined as CARFAX Total
visits minus Vehicle History Reports traffic)], Q2 2025, U.S.
Investor Contact:
Kirndeep Singh
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
...
Media Contact:
Maggie Meluzio
Director, Public Relations & External Communications
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment