4 Major Booking Errors WWE Made On RAW Following Clash In Paris PPV

WWE RAW after Clash in Paris had major flaws in storytelling and booking. Here are the biggest mistakes.

RAW opened with the Kabuki Warriors defeating The Judgment Day's female duo. Soon after, Finn Balor faced Dragon Lee in another Judgment Day-related match. A crossover segment backstage or on the entrance ramp would have made sense, yet none happened.

Instead, Dominik Mysterio interfered to help Balor, leading to Adam Pearce banning Balor and JD McDonagh from ringside. The lack of interaction between the factions left the sequence feeling disconnected.

Sami Zayn's United States Title win against Solo Sikoa was the emotional high of Clash in Paris. That created expectations for another dramatic finish in AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio on RAW.

Yet the match placement midway through the show and the absence of Balor and McDonagh at ringside clearly hinted outside interference would end the contest. With Mysterio scheduled for a AAA Mega Championship clash on September 12, the result was practically telegraphed.

RAW's women's division centered on IYO SKY, her history with Rhea Ripley, and her ties with the Kabuki Warriors. While this focus is understandable, it overshadowed the official No. 1 contender.

Stephanie Vaquer was confirmed to face SKY at Wrestlepalooza, yet she has barely featured in recent weeks. Her last action came on July 28 in an eight-woman tag. Rhea Ripley and Nikki Bella appeared multiple times on RAW, while Vaquer wasn't showcased at all.

Cody Rhodes' absence has been explained vaguely, with Michael Cole repeatedly saying there are“no updates.” Meanwhile, detailed injury updates were provided for Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, complete with diagnoses.

This inconsistent approach weakens storyline believability. Even a fabricated injury explanation for Rhodes could have kept his absence aligned with WWE's usual storytelling logic.