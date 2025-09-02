VIDEO: Qatar Customs Foils Attempt To Smuggle Handguns, Bullets Into The Country

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The General Customs Authority, represented by Qatar's Land Customs Department, managed to thwart an attempt to smuggle in handguns, bullets, and magazines into the country.

After being suspected by a Custom officer, a vehicle coming into the country through the Abu Samra border was picked for thorough inspection.

The confiscated items were then discovered stashed in hidden, hollowed out compartments within the vehicle.

Customs were able to retrieve, in total, four handguns, 1500 rounds of ammunition, and three handgun magazines.