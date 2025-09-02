Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
VIDEO: Qatar Customs Foils Attempt To Smuggle Handguns, Bullets Into The Country

VIDEO: Qatar Customs Foils Attempt To Smuggle Handguns, Bullets Into The Country


2025-09-02 07:12:40
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The General Customs Authority, represented by Qatar's Land Customs Department, managed to thwart an attempt to smuggle in handguns, bullets, and magazines into the country.

After being suspected by a Custom officer, a vehicle coming into the country through the Abu Samra border was picked for thorough inspection.

The confiscated items were then discovered stashed in hidden, hollowed out compartments within the vehicle.

Customs were able to retrieve, in total, four handguns, 1500 rounds of ammunition, and three handgun magazines.

MENAFN02092025000063011010ID1110008948

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search