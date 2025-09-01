Arunachal Implementing Hydro Projects Worth 18,000 MW: CM Khandu

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Sep 1 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Monday that several hydropower projects worth about 18,000 MW are in various stages of implementation across the state, including the Dibang project.

Once completed, these power projects would generate a revenue for the state exchequer worth Rs 10,000 crore annually, the Chief Minister said after attending the annual festival -- Solung -- of the Adis (one of the largest tribes of Arunachal Pradesh) at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district.

"In coming years, Roing in particular and Lower Dibang Valley in general is all set to step into a next level of developmental stage courtesy the Dibang Multi-purpose Hydroelectric Project!" he remarked.

The Chief Minister assured that the 2,880 MW generation capacity multi-purpose hydroelectric project would completely transform the region both in economy and infrastructure while earning revenue for the state exchequer.

Chief Minister Khandu said: "With such revenue that too only from hydropower, would enable the government to invest in more robust development and welfare measures making Arunachal Pradesh truly Viksit (developed) by 2047."

Lauding the Adis, one of the largest tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, for preserving their rich cultural heritage and celebrating their indigenous festival with traditional rituals in a grand manner every year, he said that the distinct culture, cuisine and dialect are the identity of each tribe of the state that boasts of 26 major tribes and more than 100 sub-tribes.

"In the race to development, if we forget our roots, our culture and our language, we will never be truly developed," the Chief Minister added.

He reiterated his appeal to practice local dialects in everyday life for its preservation.

"I firmly believe that cultural erosion starts when one member of the community does not learn his or her mother tongue," he said.

Admitting that learning and speaking mainstream languages like English and Hindi are important in today's world, Chief Minister Khandu asserted that it should never be at the cost of mother tongue.

He urged elders and parents to speak to their young children in their native language so that the younger generation stays connected to it.

Likewise, he urged the youth to practice and speak in their mother tongue so that later they can pass it down to the generation coming after them.

"As a Monpa I have to take ownership of my culture, my language. As an Adi you have to do the same. No one from other part of world would come to preserve your culture and language. It is upon us to preserve our respective culture, language and faith through practicing these in our daily life," Chief Minister Khandu said.

He added that the state government has established the department of Indigenous Affairs to oversee and assist the indigenous tribes of the state in their efforts to preserve their culture and language and called upon the community based organisations to brainstorm with the department officers and suggest ways and means in this direction.

Speaking on the development front, CM Khandu hailed Roing for its road communication network.

He recounted that when he visited Roing as a Minister in 2011, he had to cross rivers on ferry multiple times but today it is a smooth drive of about five hours.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister laid the foundation for several development works in Lower Dibang Valley district.

He visited the under-construction bridge over the Sissiri river on the Bomjir–Paglam road and reviewed the progress with engineers.

Once completed, this bridge will provide all-weather connectivity to villages like Bizari, Anpum, Loklung, and Paglam.

He also visited the Dibang Hydroelectric project site and interacted with National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) officials headed by Chief Managing Director S.K. Singh.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Dasanglu Pul, Minister Women and Child Development, and other local MLAs and leaders.