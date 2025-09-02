Govt To Host 2Nd Medtech Expo 2025 Under Bharat Health Initiative In New Delhi

MENAFN - KNN India)The government will host the second edition of the India MedTech Expo under the Bharat Health 2025 initiative from September 4–6, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The three-day event, organised by the Department of Pharmaceuticals in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Export Promotion Council for Medical Devices (EPCMD), and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), aims to showcase India's growing strength in the medical technology sector.

Titled 'India: Global MedTech Manufacturing Hub, Precision Engineering yet Affordable', the expo will bring together policymakers, global business leaders, innovators, investors, and healthcare stakeholders.

The platform is expected to highlight India's progress in creating precision-driven yet affordable MedTech solutions, as well as its ambition to become a global hub for innovation and exports.

The exhibition will feature dedicated pavilions for start-ups, MSMEs, R&D institutions, state showcases, regulators, and future innovation, alongside thematic conferences, CEO roundtables, fireside chats, and state-focused sessions.

Experience zones, B2B meetings, reverse buyer-seller meets, and regulator open houses will further support collaboration across the value chain.

Union Health and Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry and Electronics & IT Jitin Prasada will inaugurate the event.

Senior government officials, including Amit Agrawal, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, and Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Drug Controller General of India, are among the dignitaries scheduled to participate.

Industry leaders and experts will also address the gathering. According to Praveen Kumar Mittal, Executive Director, EPCMD, India's medical devices sector has reached a market size of nearly USD 15 billion and is projected to double by 2030.

“With more than 800 MedTech start-ups, strong R&D capabilities, and a fast-growing manufacturing base, India MedTech Expo 2025 will serve as a catalyst to showcase this growth story and enable collaborations that can transform healthcare access both in India and worldwide,” he said.

The expo will host more than 350 exhibitors, including domestic and international manufacturers, and over 150 international buyers from more than 30 countries.

Leading industry associations such as AIMED, ADMI, MTAI, AMTZ, AMCHAM, APACMED, ADVAMED, ASSOCHAM, CII, FICCI, NATHEALTH, USIBC, and USISPF are supporting the event.

India currently ranks as the fourth-largest medical devices market in Asia and among the top 20 globally.

With initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme and the development of four medical device parks, the sector is regarded as one of the fastest-growing segments of the Indian healthcare industry.

A national medical devices policy is also under consideration to provide a structured framework for future growth.

As part of Bharat Health 2025, the MedTech expo will run alongside sectoral programs including IPHEX by Pharmexcil, India Heals by SEPC, and Arogya by Ayushexcil.

