4 Wrestlepalooza Matches WWE RAW Hinted At With Big Teasers And Surprises

WWE RAW hinted at four possible Wrestlepalooza showdowns. Here are the matchups that might headline.

Roman Reigns' absence after Clash in Paris left Jey Uso without his biggest ally. For weeks, he has struggled alongside names like LA Knight and CM Punk, but always came up short against The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

This week on RAW, the odds turned. Jimmy Uso appeared to save his twin, creating the moment fans had been waiting for. With Sami Zayn heading to SmackDown, Jimmy possibly moving to RAW seems likely. The Usos against The Vision at Wrestlepalooza feels almost inevitable.

Asuka and Kairi Sane reminded the division of their dominance with a strong statement win on RAW. They defeated former champions Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, clearing their path toward the current champions, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

With both Flair and Bliss having past history as Asuka's partners, the angle practically writes itself. The Kabuki Warriors declared their intention to hold gold once again, making a Wrestlepalooza clash for the titles a realistic direction.

The Phenomenal One still has unfinished business with Dominik Mysterio. After a minor injury delayed their previous encounter, RAW gave more fuel to the fire. Styles nearly toppled Mysterio until El Grande Americano interfered, tipping the scales.

Even though Adam Pearce banned JD McDonagh and Finn Balor from involvement, Mysterio retained through other means. To settle things fairly, Wrestlepalooza could host Styles' true chance at justice, whether in a Steel Cage, a Street Fight, or with strict bans on outside interference.

RAW also planted seeds for a blockbuster mixed tag team match. Becky Lynch interrupted CM Punk, slapping him repeatedly after trading barbs. Punk held back but promised consequences.

Earlier, Punk was seen talking with Rhea Ripley, sparking intrigue. With Lynch already backing her husband Seth Rollins, the stage could be set for Wrestlepalooza. A dream pairing of Rollins and Lynch facing Punk and Ripley feels like a marquee attraction.