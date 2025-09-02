Lanka Comic Con Complains To Police Against Popular Content Creator

Issuing a statement, Lanka Comic Con said that the individual was hired by a third party and disrupted the event with his misconduct.

Lanka Comic Con said that it has permanently banned the individual from future Lanka Comic Con events.

“His behaviour caused embarrassment and distress to our sponsors and attendees and ourselves. We have enacted this ban in keeping with our zero tolerance policy and we thank the Cinnamon Gardens Police Station and BMICH Police Station for their prompt response and professionalism in assisting us with handling this matter,” Lanka Comic Con said.

