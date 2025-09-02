Italy's Deputy Minister For Foreign Affairs To Visit Sri Lanka
The visit is the highest-level incoming visit from Italy to Sri Lanka in almost a decade.
During her visit, Deputy Minister Tripodi will co-chair, along with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra, the inaugural session of the Sri Lanka–Italy Political Consultations.
A Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of a Political Consultations Mechanism is due to be signed during the visit, providing a structured framework for dialogue between the two countries. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1952.
Deputy Minister Tripodi is also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and hold discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath.
The post Italy's Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs to visit Sri Lanka appeared first on Colombo Gazette .
