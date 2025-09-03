Suhana Khan's Raigad Land Buy Sparks Debate: Who Really Can Own Farmland In India? Know Here

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has found herself in the news over a land deal in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The young actress reportedly purchased a plot in Thal village, but questions are now being raised about whether the transfer followed all the rules that apply to agricultural land.

As per reports, the property is worth around ₹12.91 crore and was bought from the Khote family of Cuffe Parade, Mumbai. The deal went through on May 30, 2023, with stamp duty of nearly ₹77.46 lakh being paid. However, local authorities are said to be reviewing whether the required permissions were in place. An impartial report has been sought from the Alibaug tehsildar to clarify the matter.

This case has brought back focus on a tricky subject-who can buy agricultural land in India, and under what conditions.

Who Qualifies as a Farmer?

To buy farmland, one usually needs to prove they are a farmer. The most common proof is land ownership records, such as the 7/12 extract in Maharashtra. Some states also issue official“farmer certificates,” which can be obtained by submitting identity documents and land details at local revenue offices or online portals. These certificates help establish eligibility when purchasing agricultural land.

Rules Vary From State to State

There isn't one national rulebook for buying farmland. Each state has its own conditions. In most cases, only farmers or their close family members are allowed to buy such land. Some states add further restrictions-like requiring buyers to be residents of the state or to show proof of agricultural income.

For example, Tamil Nadu has no restrictions, and anyone can purchase farmland there. On the other hand, states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat have stricter laws in place.

Paperwork You Need

Buying farmland involves a fair bit of documentation. A title deed confirms the seller's ownership, while the sale agreement records the details of the deal. Stamp duty and registration make the transaction official. Buyers should also check tax receipts to ensure there are no dues, and get an encumbrance certificate to confirm the land isn't caught up in disputes.

A land measurement certificate is useful to verify the plot's actual size, and in cases where someone is acting on behalf of the seller, a power of attorney is needed. Skipping any of these checks can lead to legal trouble later.

Tax Benefits on Farmland

There are also some tax perks. Agricultural income is generally tax-free. Gains from selling rural farmland, located outside certain municipal limits, are also exempt from capital gains tax. For urban farmland, there are exemptions under Section 54B of the Income Tax Act if the money is reinvested into buying new farmland within two years.

Why Suhana's Case Matters

In Suhana Khan's case, the issue isn't about the value of the land but whether all rules were followed before completing the purchase. The outcome of the inquiry will depend on how the paperwork holds up.

For others looking to invest in farmland, this episode is a reminder: buying agricultural property in India is not as simple as signing a cheque. Knowing the state-specific rules and double-checking documents is key to avoiding legal complications.