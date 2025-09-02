Google's Bold Lean-Forward Strategy

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Google has eliminated around 35 percent of managers overseeing small teams, opting to shift many into individual contributor roles in a decisive drive to flatten its organisational structure. Brian Welle, vice president of People Analytics and Performance, revealed during an all‐hands meeting that the company now has substantially fewer managers and direct reports compared to this time last year. The aim is to reduce bureaucracy and accelerate decision‐making within its expanding business priorities.

Amid the wider industry trend of organisational flattening, companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Meta are making similar moves. These shifts are widely interpreted as a response to competitive pressures, particularly in artificial intelligence, and a way to empower high‐performing employees while trimming layers of oversight.

At the same town hall, Google's Chief People Officer, Fiona Cicconi, described the company's Voluntary Exit Programme as“actually quite successful”. Between 3 percent and 5 percent of employees in key U. S. units-including search, marketing, hardware, and people operations-opted into the programme, citing reasons such as career breaks or caregiving responsibilities.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai emphasised the necessity of being“more efficient as we scale up so we don't solve everything with headcount,” underlining the company's intention to focus on structural agility rather than simply reducing numbers.

Industry observers note that lowering the ratio of managers to employees has been a long‐term trend. Data from Gartner indicates that the median ratio widened from one manager per five employees in 2017 to about one per fifteen in 2023. As managerial roles expand in span, surviving leaders face growing burdens-and employees often need to advocate for themselves to gain visibility.

Former middle managers in the tech industry have offered firsthand perspectives that reinforce why flatter structures appeal. One retired manager, drawing on three decades of experience, applauded leaner organisations, explaining that startup‐style hierarchies foster swift workflows and bypass the inefficiencies he often encountered in larger firms.

Yet, critics caution against over‐flattening, warning that it may stretch remaining managers too thin, erode mentoring capacity, and reduce oversight. The danger of burnout and the loss of internal development structures are gaining attention as risk areas.

Google's recent embrace of lean‐management practices reflects methodologies long used in operations and project management, such as eliminating waste, streamlining decision flows, and embedding continuous improvement. While not explicitly labelled as such, Google's actions echo core tenets of lean strategy: simplifying layers, redefining roles for efficiency, and prioritising agility over tradition.

As part of Alphabet's broader restructuring undergone since its 2023 layoffs of around 12,000 roles-6 percent of the global workforce-Google has continued trimming parts of its business. Earlier reductions have affected divisions like Google Cloud, Android, Pixel, Chrome, and its Global Business Unit.

Google's approach signals a shift in how major tech companies are redesigning internal dynamics-leaner hierarchies, empowered employees, and streamlined leadership, all calibrated to support rapid innovation in an increasingly competitive environment.

